The Border Security Force (BSF) on August 29, once again underscored its commitment to standing by the people in times of need. On the morning of August 29, 2024, at approximately 7:30 AM, the BSF received an urgent call from Ali Akbar, a resident of Nilokhiya village in Assam's

He informed the Company Commander at Salapara of the 49th Battalion that a fellow villager, 65-year-old Maiyaz Ali Sarkar, who is bedridden due to paralysis, was in dire need of immediate medical attention.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the BSF Company Commander promptly arranged for a speedboat and medical personnel to assist the patient.

The BSF team swiftly transported Sarkar and his family from Salapara Civil Ghat to Dhubri Ghat, ensuring his safe transfer for further emergency treatment.

Also read: Assam opposition demands dismissal of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for alleged law and order failures