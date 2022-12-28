The Border Security Force (BSF) on December 27 seized a huge consignment of drugs worth Rs 1.7 crore from Assam's Silchar.

Acting on a basis of specific input, a joint operation was carried out by the BSF field intelligence unit Silchar along with the Karimganj Customs Division Team of 1 Bn BSF.

The security forces intercepted the suspected Alto car bearing registration number ML 05 P 8654 near Hilaria Railway crossing on Katigorah - Kalain road (NH-06) and upon searching the said car, suspected Yaba tablets concealed inside the left door (back side) were recovered and seized.

The driver of the vehicle has been apprehended in connection with the matter.

The apprehended person and seized items have been taken over by the Rep of Karimganj Customs Division for further legal action.

Recently, on December 17, a huge consignment of Yaba tablets was seized in Cachar by the Assam Police.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team intercepted a vehicle and found the contraband stashed inside the vehicle.

A total of 62 packets containing 6, 20,000 Yaba tablets were found during the raid.

The police also apprehended three persons involved in the case who belonged to the neighbouring state Meghalaya.

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