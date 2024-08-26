During the night intervening August 25 troops of 49 battalion border security forces seized 20 cattle, and buffaloes from the riverine area of Dhubri.



Being located in the middle of the main Brahmaputra river, the area is riverine and unfenced and cattle smugglers always try to exploit this area for smuggling.

But alert troops of border security forces are 24×7 alert and vigilant and always thwart any nefarious design of cattle smugglers.



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On 25 August 2024, troops of 49 Batallion border security forces seized 20 nos of cattle, buffaloes and cattle both from the riverine area of BSF Dhubri.

Being located in the middle of the main Brahmaputra river, the area is riverine and unfenced and cattle smugglers always try to exploit this area for smuggling.

But alert troops of border security forces are 24×7 alert and vigilant and always thwart any nefarious design of cattle smugglers.