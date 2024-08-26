An Excise raid was conducted on Monday evening in various locations under the Margherita sub-division.

The raid involved Excise staff from Digboi and Margherita circles, along with an armed party from Digboi police station.

The operation took place at Powai Centre and Powai Bongaon, resulting in the detection of two cases. The excise team seized and destroyed 500 litres of fermented wash, two DA sets, and 50 litres of illicit distilled liquor.

Additionally, a naka check was conducted at Namchik and Jairampur, near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, where two more cases were detected.



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A total of 141 vehicles were checked.

The excise team also seized 27 BL of beer (54 bottles of Heman 9000, Godfather, Tuborg, and Cane Beer, 500 ml each), which were marked for sale in Arunachal Pradesh only.