The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is actively working towards promoting tourism in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), leveraging the area's immense potential with its natural beauty, diverse flora and fauna, and several national parks. BTC Executive Member (EM) for Tourism, Dharma Narayan Das, emphasized this commitment at the conclusion of the White-Water River Rafting Guide and Safety Training Programme held today at the Tourism CHD Conference Hall in Kokrajhar.

Speaking at the event, EM Das remarked, "BTR has immense potential with its natural beauty, diverse flora and fauna, and several national parks to attract tourists. The BTC is committed to placing BTR on the tourism map and creating more opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sector."

He further highlighted BTR's potential for adventure tourism, noting that activities like paragliding and water rafting could greatly enhance the region's tourism appeal. EM Das also pointed out that facilities for water rafting and paragliding are already available at Bogamati, an area poised to attract adventure enthusiasts.

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The BTC Tourism Department organized the White-Water River Rafting Guide and Safety Training Programme from September 5th to 9th, 2024, at the Sankosh River in Raimona National Park, Kochugaon. The training aimed to equip local youth with the necessary skills to guide and ensure safety during river rafting activities. At the conclusion of the programme, EM Das, along with other dignitaries, distributed certificates to the 15 trainees who successfully completed the course.

This initiative aligns with the broader vision of BTC Chief Pramod Boro, who aims to place BTR prominently on the tourism map while creating more opportunities for the region's youth.

The meeting, chaired by BTC Tourism CHD Jayanta Kumar Sharma, was attended by BTC Joint Secretary Pami Brahma, President of the Rafting & Adventure Water Sports Association of Assam Naushad Hussain, and Rafting Trainer Harish Negi from Uttarakhand.

The programme is part of a larger strategy by the BTC to harness BTR's natural assets for sustainable tourism development, boosting both the local economy and employment prospects for the youth.