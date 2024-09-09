A large-scale financial fraud has shaken the Mushalpur area in Assam's Baksa district, where a local woman, identified as Mainao Brahma, has allegedly duped over 8,000 villagers of nearly Rs 100 crore. Victims of the scam filed a formal complaint on Monday after Brahma went into hiding, raising suspicions about her intentions.

According to the complaint, Brahma convinced the villagers to invest their savings—mostly in cash—into a scheme promising monthly returns. She claimed she would use the money for trading, offering what seemed to be modest and steady profits. Lured by these promises, many unsuspecting villagers, including those from Chanbarikhuti village where Brahma resided, handed over significant portions of their savings.

"We were given false assurances and trusted her with our hard-earned money," lamented one of the victims. "She presented the scheme as a legitimate business. We believed her and contributed whatever we had in the hope of earning a small return every month."

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Several victims recounted depositing substantial sums, with some even receiving blank cheques from Brahma, which were intended to symbolize her commitment. These cheques, however, are now seen as part of an elaborate ruse to build trust.

Brahma, who started her trading business around seven to eight years ago with humble beginnings, quickly amassed wealth. The victims noted her rapid rise to financial prominence, with her lifestyle reflecting newfound affluence. "When she began, she had no money," one of the villagers stated. "Now, she owns luxury vehicles like a Fortuner and a Scorpio, has purchased plots of land, and even has houses under construction. But when we asked for our money back, she claimed her business was struggling and has since disappeared."

Adding to the allegations, Brahma's husband, Samin Swargiary, has also been implicated in the scam. Villagers became suspicious when Swargiary, who has no apparent source of income, began accumulating properties and assets under their name.

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For a while, many villagers accepted their losses, reluctant to approach the authorities. However, as reports of similar scams started emerging across Assam, the victims decided to come forward, seeking justice. The Mushalpur police have now launched an investigation, though Brahma remains untraceable.

This incident underscores a growing pattern of financial scams across the state, leaving countless investors devastated and in search of answers. The case of Mainao Brahma and her husband adds to the increasing concerns over the safety of small-scale savings schemes in rural Assam.