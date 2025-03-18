Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Member of Council Legislative Assembly (MCLA) Reo Reoa Narihary has formally resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kokrajhar District, citing personal constraints, including physical, spiritual, and financial hardships.

In his resignation letter addressed to the President of BJP Kokrajhar District, Narihary stated that his decision came after much contemplation, as he found it increasingly difficult to fulfill his responsibilities as a primary member of the party.

Though he had no formal position within the party since joining in 2020, he acknowledged that his experience had been invaluable and expressed gratitude for the opportunities he received.



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Narihary extended his heartfelt appreciation to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, recognizing his vision and leadership in shaping the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). He credited the Chief Minister’s guidance as a key influence in his political journey.

Despite resigning from the BJP, Narihary reaffirmed his support for the UPPL-led coalition government in BTC, pledging to stand by it both inside and outside the BTC Legislative Assembly.

His resignation marks a significant political development in Kokrajhar, with observers speculating on its potential impact on the region’s political landscape.