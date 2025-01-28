The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), an autonomous administrative area in Assam, has called for inclusion under Article 280 of the Indian Constitution to secure direct funding from the Union government.

The funds are essential for accelerating development in districts that have endured decades of insurgency but are now on a path to peace.

Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), emphasized the need for policy support and financial assistance to sustain peace and improve the region's infrastructure.

Speaking on the fifth anniversary of the historic Bodo Peace Accord, signed on January 27, 2020, Boro reiterated the council's demand for direct funding under Article 280.

"Despite achieving peace after four decades of instability, we face challenges in bringing prosperity to Bodoland. Inclusion under Article 280 will help us address financial gaps and support development," said Boro, a former president of the All Bodo Students Union.

The BTR, established under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, encompasses five districts: Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baska, Udalguri, and the recently added Tamulpur. The region spans 8,970 sq. km and is home to over 31 lakh residents, including the Bodos, the largest Scheduled Tribe in Assam.



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Boro highlighted the region’s limited budgetary allocation of Rs 800 crore, which accounts for just 12% of Assam's total budget. He underscored that direct funding through Article 280, as promised in the 2020 peace accord, would bolster the council's capacity to deliver basic facilities and infrastructure for BTR residents.

"Infrastructure, banking services, and economic activities remain underdeveloped due to decades of insurgency. We are striving to rebuild, but financial support from the Union government is crucial," Boro added.

The Constitution's Article 280 mandates the Finance Commission to recommend tax revenue distribution between the Union and states, as well as grants to local bodies. The proposed amendment to include BTR under Article 280 could provide much-needed financial autonomy to the region.

Boro also noted that the Centre is working on finalizing amendments to the 125th Constitution Amendment Bill, which seeks to enhance the Sixth Schedule provisions governing tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram.

Beyond financial reforms, Boro outlined a vision for tourism development in Bodoland, emphasizing eco-tourism, wildlife safaris, and river rafting.

"Peace and security are critical to unlocking BTR's tourism potential. If peace prevails for another five years, Bodoland could attract significant tourist interest," he remarked.

The BTC has published a vision document for the region’s 26 communities and plans to release a comprehensive development plan in March to tackle unemployment and economic migration.

Reflecting on the Bodo movement, Boro expressed gratitude to the governments at the Centre and in Assam for fostering peace and urged that future demands should be "justified and rational."

As BTR moves toward stability and growth, the inclusion under Article 280 could serve as a transformative step for the region’s development and prosperity.



(With inputs from PTI)