In a step toward improving patient hygiene and operational efficiency, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has introduced color-coded bedsheets corresponding to weekdays. This innovative approach aims to ensure systematic and regular bed linen changes for enhanced cleanliness in the hospital.



Dr Abhijit Sarma, Superintendent of GMCH, shared the initiative on the social media platform X, stating, "We have implemented colour coding with weekdays for patients’ beds in GMCH." A shared image of a bedsheet marked ‘Monday’ demonstrated the hospital's commitment to this systematic process.



The idea was inspired by a suggestion made on January 21 by Dr. Jitumoni, who tagged Dr. Sarma and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on X. He referenced a similar practice in Kerala government hospitals, where bedsheets are printed with the days of the week to ensure daily changes and better hygiene.

Responding to the suggestion, Dr. Sarma acknowledged, "That’s a very good idea. In GMCH, we have color-coded bedsheets. But Kerala’s model looks better."





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