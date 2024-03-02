Representatives from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. The discussion revolved around the swift implementation of the Bodo Accord's provisions. The meeting was conducted at the Union Home Minister's official residence in New Delhi.

Among the attendees were the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Pramod Boro, and the President of All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), Dipen Boro.

The envoy discussed the swift implementation of the Bodo Accord with Amit Shah, and also made a demand on behalf of the Bodo people living outside the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

The first Bodo Treaty, signed in 1993 with the All Bodo Students' Union, led to the creation of the Bodoland Autonomous Council, although it held limited political powers. A second Bodo Accord was signed in 2003, leading to the establishment of a self-governing body for the Bodo areas in Assam and the creation of the Bodoland Territorial Council, which held increased financial and other powers.

The third Bodo Accord, signed in 2020, renamed the Bodoland Territorial Autonomous District (BTAD) as the BTR, promising greater legislative, executive, and administrative autonomy under the sixth schedule and allowing for the expansion of BTC territory.

The agreement also included provisions for the Bodo population residing outside the BTR in Assam, and incorporated villages with a majority Bodo population that geographically fall outside the BTAD region into the BTR.

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