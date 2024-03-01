A large number of electors registered in several parts of the State of Manipur were displaced from their native places during the conflict that started from 3rd of May,2023.

Presently they are residing in Relief Camps in various districts of Manipur. The displaced electors are still enrolled at the places where they were ordinary residents before the conflict started.

Therefore, the Election Commission of India, after due consultation with the Central Government and State Government has directed-

All such displaced persons who had to leave their native places during the conflict shall continue to be borne on the electoral rolls of the assembly and parliamentary constituencies concerned in the State of Manipur.

As per the past precedent of similar nature, the internally displaced electors shall be provided with the facility to vote at 'Special polling Stations' to be set up in Relief camps.

In view of the position stated in the preceding para, the Election Commission of India has, as a first step to specify, in exercise of powers vested by Article 324 of the Constitution read with Section 25 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the internally displaced persons of Manipur State, as a group of voters (hereinafter referred to as 'specified' voters) for whom the polling stations may be provided outside the territorial limits of those constituencies, i.e., special polling stations in various districts of the State of Manipur where they are staying in the relief camps or otherwise due to displacement.



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Appointment of Designated Assistant Returning Officer(s) for collection of information from 'specified' voters, voting at special polling stations and counting of votes cast at such special polling stations.

To operationalise this scheme, an Additional Deputy Commissioner or an officer of equivalent rank or SDO (of the district in which the "specified" voters are staying) may be designated as Assistant Returning Officer for each district, as the case may be exclusively for specified voters.

Based on the existing location of the relief camp, the Commission has approved the appointment of Designated AROs for each district.

At present there are 10 districts having relief camps where possible 'specified voters' are residing.

Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, liribam, and Ukhrul.