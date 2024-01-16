People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has requested Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to urgently stop Moh-juj (buffalo fights) and Bulbuli bird fights held during the Bhogali Bihu utsav and withdraw the cabinet decision dated December 8 allowing such fights as well as the SOP/guideline dates December 27 issued for conducting the fights.

In a letter to CM Sarma PETA India highlighted that such animal fights violate inter alia the Constitution of India, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960 and judgments of the Supreme Court of India including in Animal Welfare Board of India vs A Nagaraja, (2014) 7 SCC 54 (A. Nagaraj Judgment).

PETA India further mentioned in its letter that such fights caused immense pain and cruelty as well as suffering to the animals forced to participate and contradict the tenets of ahimsa (non-violence) and compassion, which are integral to Indian culture and tradition.

"Buffaloes and bulbul birds are sentient animals who, much like human beings, have the capacity to feel fear, anxiety and pain. By nature, the two species are docile, thrive in peaceful environments and can only be made to fight by agitating them through physical and/or mental torture. Buffaloes are prey animals, not aggressive by nature, and are beaten and tortured to be incited to fight. Besides, physical attributes such as their dark colour and few sweat glands, make them susceptible to heat-stress and render them wholly unsuitable for physical exertion. It is in this context that the Notification issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change under Section 22 of the PCA Act in 2012, prohibits the use of bulls as performing animals", wrote PETA in the letter.

PETA India has called the Assam cabinet decision permitting animal fights, utter disregard to and in violation of mandatory legal provisions. The PCA Act, which is a welfare legislation, prohibits causing unnecessary pain and suffering to animals and sets out specific offences in this regard. Under Section 11(1)(m)(ii) of the PCA Act, inciting any animal to fight or bait any other animal is tantamount to cruelty and is strictly prohibited, added PETA India's letter to CM Sarma.

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