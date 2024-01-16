Khalistani terrorist and leader of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued a death threat to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the state's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav on January 16

Pannun's menacing call urged gangsters to unite and assassinate the Chief Minister on Republic Day.

The threat from Pannun comes amidst a backdrop of escalating tensions and violence associated with the Khalistan movement, a separatist campaign that seeks to create an independent Sikh state called Khalistan, incorporating Punjab and other Punjabi-speaking regions in India. The movement gained momentum in the 1970s and 1980s, leading to a period of insurgency marked by armed conflict and significant loss of life.

In recent developments, Pannun has been vocal in his opposition to the Indian government, issuing threats related to various events, including the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. He has also attempted to incite opposition among the Muslim community and made provocative calls targeting India's economic interests, such as the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The resurgence of Khalistani sentiment and violence poses a significant challenge to the law and order situation in Punjab. Notably, the state has witnessed attacks on police personnel and stations, such as the storming of the Ajnala Police Station in Amritsar by armed supporters of Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh

Also read: Assam: IPS officer Anand Mishra put on leave, resignation not accepted yet