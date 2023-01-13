Several bullets weighing around two kilograms were recovered from a house in Chabua town of Dibrugarh district on January 13, said a source.

As per the source, the house from where these bullets were recovered belongs to one Suraj Kumar Shah.

The bullets were found while they were digging a pit to build a house.

''As many as 30 bullets were found and later we sold it to a metal shop for Rs 50,'' the workers who found the bullets told media persons.

Meanwhile, a team of police reached the spot after receiving the information of the same and initiated a probe into the matter.

Recently, Assam Police had recovered a rifle and several rounds of live ammunition from Udalguri.

The recovery was made during a search operation against illegal weapons and firearms at Mazbat in the Udalguri district of Assam, where officials recovered an AK56 rifle.

In addition, 20 rounds of live bullets were also found with the AK 56 rifle from the site.

As per officials, the operation was carried out at Sikarindanga, Mazbat, and the weapons were recovered buried in a pit.

Also read: Assam: Police seize brown sugar in Howly, one held