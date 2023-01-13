Assam Police on January 12 seized brown sugar weighing 232.79 grams and apprehended one alleged drug peddler from Howly in the Barpeta district of the state.

The arrested drug peddler was identified as Shariful Islam from whom, the police also recovered two mobile phones and Rs 7380 cash.

''On 12/01/23, a team of Howly PS apprehended a drug peddler Shariful Islam of Jaen Bazar under Howly & recovered 6 nos of soap cases of brown sugar weighing 232.79 grams, two mobile phones, cash Rs.7380/- from his possession,'' the police tweeted.

#WarAgainstDrugs

On 12/01/23, a team of Howly PS apprehended a drug peddler Shariful Islam of Jaen Bazar under Howly & recovered 6 nos of soap cases of brown sugar weighing 232.79 grms, two mobile phones,cash Rs.7380/- from his possession.@DGPAssamPolice@gpsinghips@assampolice pic.twitter.com/M4OG4umEK5 — Barpeta Police (@Barpeta_Police) January 12, 2023

On January 8, the state police had arrested two drug peddlers and seized heroin worth Rs 16 crore from their possession in the Karbi Anglong district.

The Assam Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) set up a joint Naka in the Dilai Tiniali area and seized 3.5 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 16 crore from a vehicle transporting 286 packets of soap cases.

The accused persons have been identified as Golap Khandakar (29) and Sahanur Mir (21) from Barpeta.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokajan, John Das, said that a four-wheeler bearing registration number AS-01 MC-4996 was intercepted and during a thorough search of the vehicle 286 packets of soap cases containing 3.5 kg of heroin were recovered.

Earlier, Government Railway Police on January 7 seized a massive consignment of opium from a New Delhi-bound Rajdhani express train. According to reports, police seized around 12 kg of opium from the train.

Police said that the estimated market value of the seized opium would be around Rs 10 lakh.

"The drugs were being smuggled from Dimapur and no arrests have been made so far as it had no attendees. Further investigation is on,", the police added.

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