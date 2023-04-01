Assam Police on April 1 seized Burmese supari worth Rs 40 lakh at the Nagra area in the Karimganj district of the state.

As per the police, they intercepted a truck bearing registration TR 05A 1531 which was coming to Assam from Mizoram, and seized 3,000 quintals of Burmese supari.

The driver of the truck managed to escape from the spot while the handyman was arrested.

''The estimated market value of the seized supari is Rs 40 lakh,'' police added.

In a similar incident, a huge quantity of Burmese supari was seized in Cachar weighing around 20 tons in March this year.

In connection with the matter, the police apprehended 10 persons and launched an investigation.

Speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police (SP) Cachar Numal Mahatta said that team was on continuous search operation to stop any kind of illegal trading.

On March 10, in a major crackdown, police seized 101 sacks of Burmese supari at Kalibari under the Gauripur police station in the Dhubri district.

The Burmese supari syndicate continues to operate in Assam, despite warnings from the Chief Minister.

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