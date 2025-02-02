A picnic excursion turned tragic in Umrangso as a bus carrying passengers of a picnic group from Uzan Dongka met with a severe accident, leaving 42 passengers injured, including women and children on February 2, 2025.



The incident occurred while the group was en route to Umrangso, causing panic and distress among the travelers.



Local authorities and emergency responders rushed to the scene to provide immediate medical assistance. Further investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident.





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