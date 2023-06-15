The Tinsukia and Dibrugarh district bus owners association have called for an indefinite suspension of bus services beginning today in protest against the frequent fines being imposed by Tinsukia Traffic police.

Tinsukia Dibrugarh District Bus Owners Association announced an indefinite bus service shutdown from 5 am this morning.

Members of the Bus Owners' Association informed the media that the bus services were stopped for an indefinite period citing ‘irrelevant and forceful’ fines imposed on buses by the traffic police.

The employees of all the buses plying from Tinsukia have to face a lot of difficulties due to frequent fines on buses and also face difficulty in paying the bus EMI every month.

Unless the Tinsukia district administration does not formulate a common rule for picking up passengers from the Assam State Transport Corporation station in Tinsukia to the entire ATM road, the indefinite suspension of bus services will continue, alleged the bus association members.

Due to the indefinite suspension of bus services called by Tinsukia, Dibrugarh Bus Owners Association, the long distance passengers will face a lot of difficulties.

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