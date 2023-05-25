A businessman was shot dead by unidentified miscreants at Bilasipara under Assam’s Dhubri district on May 24 night.

The victim, named Baser Ali, was a well-known and established businessman in the region.

Unidentified miscreants shot Ali at point-blank range near Bhairabganj in Bilasipara last night, according to reports, and he died on the scene.

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The miscreants then abandoned the scene and vanished into the darkness.

Following the event, local police arrived on the site and began an investigation. An empty cartridge was also retrieved from the murder site by authorities.

Meanwhile, locals and family members have organised a protest in front of the police station in Bilasipara, where they are pleading with the authorities to apprehend the criminals and put them behind bars.

According to reports, the businessman was assassinated over a money disagreement. The precise reason for the increase, on the other hand, will be determined after a comprehensive examination.

Meanwhile, three suspects have been detained in connection with the incident.