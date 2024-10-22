The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has officially entered the fray for the upcoming Assam assembly by-elections, signaling its intent to expand its political footprint in the northeastern state. Following the announcement of the by-poll dates, the party swiftly formed a seven-member committee to oversee the election strategy and candidate selection process.

AAP's Assam unit president, Manoj Dhanowar, shared insights into the preparations, revealing that interest in contesting on the party's ticket extends beyond its own ranks. "Not only AAP members but also individuals from other parties have expressed a desire to represent us," Dhanowar stated, hinting at growing political realignments as the elections draw near.

Having already established a stronghold in Delhi and Punjab, AAP is now setting its sights on regions like Haryana and Assam to further its growth. The party is expected to announce its candidates soon for the Behali, Dholai, and Samaguri constituencies. The electoral battle will involve a total of five seats: Behali, Bongaigaon, Dholai, Samaguri, and Sidli, with polling set for November 13 and counting scheduled on November 23.

Delhi Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Atishi recently reflected on the party's journey and ambitions at 'The Conclave 2024,' where she discussed the reception AAP received during its maiden municipal election campaign in Assam. “People showed hope when we contested the municipal elections in Assam. These are significant beginnings. Similarly, we see a promising future in Haryana,” she remarked, highlighting the party's rapid growth trajectory despite limited resources.

Atishi emphasized that AAP, which is only about a decade old, is now recognized as the fastest-growing political party in the country, with elected representatives in multiple states. "We have achieved a lot with limited resources, and despite being one of the most targeted parties, we continue to grow," she added.

The upcoming by-elections follow the vacating of five assembly seats earlier this year, as several MLAs transitioned to parliamentary roles after the Lok Sabha elections. This includes two MLAs from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—one of whom was a cabinet minister—as well as representatives from alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL), and the opposition Congress.

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