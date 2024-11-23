The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies celebrated a significant victory as they emerged victorious in all five assembly by-elections held in Assam. The vote counting was completed today, with BJP and its coalition candidates winning by large margins, bringing joy to the party's leadership.

In Dholai, BJP’s Nihar Ranjan Das clinched victory with a margin of 9,344 votes. Party workers erupted in celebration, lighting up the ISBT office in Delhi as well as local party centers.

In Sidli, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) delivered a resounding win, with candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma securing a staggering margin of 36,461 votes.

In Bongaigaon, BJP ally the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) demonstrated its dominance, as Diptimoyee Chowdhury emerged victorious by an impressive margin of 34,499 votes.

In Behali, where BJP candidate Diganta Ghatowal secured 50,947 votes, defeating his Congress rival Jayanta Borah by 9,051 votes. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) struggled here, with their candidate managing only 1,217 votes.

And finally, in a historic win, the saffron party shattered the Congress's stronghold in Samaguri. BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarma claimed the seat with a margin of 26,200 votes, a result that signifies the BJP’s growing influence in traditional Congress bastions.

Diplu Ranjan Sarma expressed gratitude to the people of Samaguri for placing their trust in him. He said, “This victory belongs to the people. We will work tirelessly to bring development and prosperity to the region.”

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Reacting to NDA allies massive victory in Assam's 5 assembly by-elections, Bajali BJP President Nagen Choudhury expressed his satisfaction, stating, “The massive support for our candidates reflects the trust people have in the BJP and our allies.”