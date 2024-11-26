The Assam Cabinet has approved a substantial allocation of Rs 115 crore to the 108 Mrityunjoy Emergency Ambulance Service, a critical lifeline for the state’s healthcare delivery system.

The announcement was made by Minister Ronoj Pegu during a press conference.

Since its inception, the 108 Mrityunjoy Service has provided vital emergency medical support, benefitting over 65 lakh individuals.



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The service has reportedly saved nearly 2 lakh lives through timely interventions during critical emergencies.

The financial allocation aims to bolster the operational efficiency of the ambulance service, ensuring uninterrupted healthcare access for people across the state, especially in remote and underserved areas.

Minister Pegu highlighted the service's pivotal role in strengthening Assam's emergency medical response infrastructure and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to prioritizing health and welfare initiatives.