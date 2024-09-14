The Assam cabinet decided to amend the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the withdrawal of petty and minor cases in subordinate courts to allow time for serious offences and decongest jails by releasing undertrial prisoners.

This will lead to the withdrawal of 81,000 petty and minor cases till March 2024, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a media briefing after the cabinet meeting.

The council of ministers also approved the proposal to establish a Centre of Excellence in aerospace, defence, automotive and electric vehicle industries and others by Dassault Systems Private Ltd, he said.

Dassault will invest Rs 200 crore along with external monitoring, advisory and implementation support, while the state government will put in Rs 40 crore in the project.



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The initiative will train 3,000 engineering graduates in robotics, aerospace, defence, AI and more, Sarma said.

The cabinet also approved the procurement of 100 MW of wind-solar hybrid power from NTPC, which will help in meeting the shortfall in supply during the evening and night peak hours, he said.

It granted approval for holding a special recruitment drive to provide an opportunity to 4,669 additional contractual teachers to be regularised.

Besides, the cabinet gave the go-ahead for the addition of 1,26,000 beneficiaries in 126 assembly constituencies under the ‘Orunodoi’ schemes, while 17 lakh more people will be given ration cards from September 19.

The council of ministers also decided to revamp the Assam State Zoo at a cost of Rs 362 crore.