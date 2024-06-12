Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma convened a cabinet meeting on June 12 to discuss several critical decisions, including measures for effective flood forecasting.

The cabinet approved the "Guidelines for Installation and Maintenance of Real-Time Data Acquisition Systems (RTDAS), 2024," to enhance water resource planning and flood forecasting in key river basins across the state.

These guidelines aim to expedite district-level approvals for the installation of RTDAS in government establishment campuses. The systems will provide essential hydrological data for infrastructure planning and support advanced agricultural and irrigation practices.

The cabinet also approved a 10-year roadmap for installing approximately 800 RTDAS units statewide to collect comprehensive data.

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