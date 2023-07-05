Assam government on July 5 announced to increase in reservation of seats for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in professional courses under state agriculture university from 15 per cent to 27 per cent.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

''Increase in reservation of seats for Other Backward Classes (OBCs)/More Other Backward Classes (MOBCs) in professional courses under Assam Agricultural University from 15 per cent to 27 per cent,'' tweeted Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He further said that the reservation of seats for OBC/MOBC communities has been done community-wise, namely - Tea Tribe, Moran, Matak, Tai-Ahom, Chutia, and Koch Rajbongshi in view of the increase in reservation for OBCs/MOBCs in professional courses under AAU from academic session 2023-24.

''Reservation of seats for allocation to 6 communities, namely - Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribes, within 27 per cent OBC/MOB reservation, in BSc/GNM/ANM training courses in 24 Govt GNM training schools, 18 AM training schools, and 3 BSc Nursing schools,'' he added.

The cabinet also decided to give scooters to girls students with 60 per cent marks and boys with 75 per cent marks who performed exceptionally well in Higher Secondary (HS) graduates from the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

Besides this, the other decisions were like expanding Orunodoi coverage, Reservation benefits, Requesting to host the National Games in Assam, and Simplifying rules for MSME.

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