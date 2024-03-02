The Assam Cabinet on Friday approved investment proposals worth over Rs 1,600 crore, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

"Four (business) groups have come forward to invest in Assam, and the cabinet approved their proposals," he told reporters.

The total proposed investment is to the tune of Rs 1,612 crore, which will create employment potential - both direct and indirect - for 4,125 people, Mahanta said.

The council of ministers also took several other decisions, including the construction of a flyover in Jorhat district, amendment to the Right to Public Service Act, and officials taking over operations of panchayati institutions as per law.



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The Assam cabinet convened for their weekly meeting in Guwahati on Friday, discussing key issues such as a new flyover in Jorhat, a fresh loan from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), and the impending semiconductor revolution.

The meeting was held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in the secretariat. Following the discussion, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta addressed the media, outlining the significant decisions reached during the meeting.

The assembly kicked off by expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for their substantial investment of Rs 27,000 crore towards the establishment of a semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) in Morigaon.