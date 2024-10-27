The Assam government, on October 27 granted approval to the Patharkandi Municipal Board under section 4 of Assam Municipal Act, 1956, aiming proper governance in the urban area.

The decision to accord ex-post facto approval to the creation of the board was approved by the Assam Cabinet today.

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The Municipal Board will comprise 10 wards covering 7 Revenue Villages with the establishment of Patharkandi Municipal Board.

Meanwhile, the newly delimited Patharkandi Gaon Panchayat will cease to exist.

Earlier, the Assam Cabinet announced a series of key decisions aimed at enhancing infrastructure, supporting rural development, and advancing the state's green energy goals.

The initiatives, which cover a wide range of sectors, are expected to bring about positive changes in the state's administration, energy management, and development projects.