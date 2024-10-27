Assam Cabinet approves Patharkandi Municipal Board to enhance governance
Assam forms Patharkandi Board to boost urban governance. Existing Gaon Panchayat dissolved.
The Assam government, on October 27 granted approval to the Patharkandi Municipal Board under section 4 of Assam Municipal Act, 1956, aiming proper governance in the urban area.
The decision to accord ex-post facto approval to the creation of the board was approved by the Assam Cabinet today.
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The Municipal Board will comprise 10 wards covering 7 Revenue Villages with the establishment of Patharkandi Municipal Board.
Meanwhile, the newly delimited Patharkandi Gaon Panchayat will cease to exist.
Earlier, the Assam Cabinet announced a series of key decisions aimed at enhancing infrastructure, supporting rural development, and advancing the state's green energy goals.
The initiatives, which cover a wide range of sectors, are expected to bring about positive changes in the state's administration, energy management, and development projects.
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