To enhance connectivity to the upcoming Integrated Terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, the Assam government has approved an additional Rs 116.20 crore for the expansion of approach roads.

The Cabinet's sanction increases the total budget for the project to Rs 2474 crore from the originally allocated Rs 2358 crore.

The Integrated Terminal, set to be operational soon, will significantly boost the airport's annual passenger handling capacity to over 13 million.

Recognizing the necessity of seamless road connectivity for the influx of passengers, the government had initiated infrastructure upgrades along the stretch from VIP Junction to Dharapur.



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With the Cabinet's revised allocation, the project aims to expedite the construction process and ensure the timely completion of road enhancements.

These improvements are expected to facilitate smoother passenger movement, reduce congestion, and support the overall functionality of the expanded terminal.

The enhanced infrastructure is poised to play a pivotal role in accommodating the growing aviation demands of the region and improving the travel experience for passengers.