In a major step to improve nutritional security for economically weaker sections, the Assam Cabinet has approved a scheme to distribute subsidised Masur Dal, Sugar, and Salt to National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries across the state. The initiative, which will be rolled out from October 2025, is expected to benefit more than 72 lakh families.

As per the Cabinet decision, each NFSA ration card holder will receive:

1 kg of Masur Dal

1 kg of Sugar

1 kg of Salt

every month at subsidised rates.



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To ensure affordability and consistent supply, the State Government will bear the subsidy costs, fixed as:

₹25 per kg of Masur Dal

₹20 per kg of Sugar

₹10 per kg of Salt

This initiative comes as part of the government’s commitment to strengthening food and nutrition security, especially among low-income and vulnerable households. The subsidised commodities will be distributed through the Public Distribution System (PDS) channels, alongside regular NFSA allocations of rice and wheat.

Officials said the move will reduce the financial burden on families, improve dietary diversity, and support better health outcomes across rural and urban areas.

More details about implementation logistics, vendor procurement, and monitoring mechanisms are expected to be announced by the Food and Civil Supplies Department in the coming months.