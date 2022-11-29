Assam government has approved three new flyovers in the state's Guwahati city, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 28.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Sarma in Silchar.

As per the Assam CM, the three flyovers will come up at traffic points near Down Town Hospital, Fatasil Garchuk, and Kumarpara-Fatasil.

Earlier this month, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Department during his three-day visit to Assam had announced several projects sanctioned across the northeastern region.

The list of the approved project included as many as ten flyovers and road-over bridges across the state worth Rs 738 crore.

These bridges and flyovers will be constructed at Kathiatoli, Borghat, Demow, Raha, Baihata, Simlaguri, Bongaigaon Refinery, Chapaguri, Pathsala, and Jagiroad.

Besides this, in order to boost connectivity in the state, Gadkari had also announced that several projects worth Rs 50,000 crores which included Guwahati Ring Road and Narangi-Kurua bridge, the 38-km elevated Kaziranga corridor, the Jorhat-Majuli bridge, the 6-lane Khanapara-Jorabat road, and the Khanapara - LGBI Airport Ropeway.

"I have asked the Assam Chief Minister to conduct a comprehensive study if it is possible to connect all the mountains in Guwahati via ropeways or airways," he had said while addressing the media.

"I am thinking to start a double-decker bus which will carry 200 people via air in Bengaluru, hence if the people of Guwahati also use the ropeway or via the mountains then the problem of traffic congestion would be minimized", he added.

Also read: Assam: Centre mulling to connect Guwahati city via mountains