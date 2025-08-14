Assam cabinet clears Rs 325 crore for Ayushman Asom, OKs major power & clean energy projects

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday approved a series of key measures aimed at strengthening healthcare, boosting energy security, and improving the business climate in the state.

To ensure continued access to free medical care under the Mukhya Mantri Ayushman Asom Yojana, the Cabinet sanctioned the remaining Rs 325 crore for its implementation in 2025–26, enabling uninterrupted cashless treatment for beneficiaries.

In a major move for the power sector, the Cabinet accorded post-facto approval for the procurement of 500 MW of electricity from the Ministry of Coal at Rs 5.79 per unit to make power more affordable. Additionally, a 1,500 MW pumped storage project was approved in Karbi Anglong to strengthen Assam’s clean energy capacity.



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Pushing for Ease of Doing Business, the Cabinet amended the Assam Unified Building Construction (Regulation) Byelaws, 2022, to encourage industrial growth, promote green buildings, and facilitate housing for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

Under Mission Basundhara 3.0, eight proposals for the reclassification and transfer of non-agricultural land in Dhubri and Biswanath districts were also approved.

The Chief Minister said the decisions reflect the government’s commitment to inclusive healthcare, reliable power supply, sustainable energy goals, and investor-friendly reforms.