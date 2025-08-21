Assam cabinet clears Rs 600-crore skill development project in tie-up with Tata group

The Assam cabinet has approved a ₹600-crore project to establish skill education centres across the state in collaboration with the Tata group’s Nelco, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference after a cabinet meeting, Sarma said the project would be jointly financed by the state government and the Tata group, with 75 percent of the cost borne by the latter. The Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) has been designated as the nodal agency for the initiative, which aims to set up 50 hubs and 500 spokes for skill education.

In the first phase, 10 hubs and 70 spokes will be created. The hubs will house futuristic training centres covering 10 trades, while the spokes will be schools offering vocational courses under SSA. Each hub and spoke will be connected with satellite-based communication provided by Nelco.



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Sarma also informed that the cabinet had cleared the release of sanction letters to over 3.14 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). He reiterated the government’s gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting Assam’s educational and economic growth, highlighting the recent approval of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Guwahati.

The chief minister said the project would not only create new opportunities for the state’s youth but also open avenues for research, innovation, and industry linkages in the Northeast.