Himanta Biswa Sarma: 130th Amendment Bill to restore democracy, not topple govts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday appealed to the opposition to reconsider its stand against the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, asserting that the legislation is aimed at “restoring public confidence in democracy and governance.”

Speaking at a press conference in Guwahati, Sarma said the opposition has misinterpreted the intent of the Bill, which seeks to allow for the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and other ministers if they remain under arrest for 30 days on serious charges. “There is no danger to any elected government. The opposition’s interpretation is completely wrong,” he said.

The Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, triggered sharp protests from opposition parties, who called it “against the spirit of the Constitution and federalism.”



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Countering these claims, Sarma said the Bill ensures accountability and higher moral standards in public life. “If a sitting PM, CM or minister is arrested, they must secure bail within 30 days. Failure to do so establishes prima facie legitimacy of the arrest,” he explained.

Shah, in Parliament, defended the proposal, saying leaders cannot continue to hold constitutional posts while facing grave criminal charges. “We cannot be so shameless that we continue to occupy Constitutional positions while facing serious charges,” the Home Minister said.

Sarma reiterated that the Bill is not about destabilising governments but about reinforcing faith in democratic institutions and urged the opposition to extend its support.