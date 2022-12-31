The Assam government ended the year's last cabinet meeting in New Delhi on December 31, 2022.

This year's last meeting of the Assam Cabinet was held in New Delhi where the state government took some important decisions including the merger of new districts with original undivided districts, the transfer of areas from one district to another and ensuring remuneration for e-District project staff.

Here are the key takeaways from the Cabinet Meeting:

Newer districts are to be merged with respective original undivided districts in the interest of administrative efficiency

• Hojai with Nagaon

• Biswanath with Sonitpur

• Bajali with Barpeta

• Tamulpur with Baksa

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Former Civil Sub-Divisions of Hojai, Bajali, Biswanath and Tamulpur are to be headed by a senior Additional DC, delegated with special administrative powers

Transfer of areas among districts

Approval to inclusion/exclusion of certain areas/villages of different Revenue Circles, Development Blocks, Gaon Panchayats/Municipal Boards and Villages/Towns from one district to another, involving 14 districts

Benefits:

• Better administrative convenience

• Access to the justice delivery system

• Better maintenance of law and order

• Better disaster management

• Smooth conduct of the election

• Geographical advantage

Ensuring Remuneration for e-District project staff

District Project Manager and District Technical Support Staff of the earlier e-District project to be onboarded under the District e-Governance Society (DeGS)

• They have been providing service since June 2022 despite not receiving monthly remuneration following the expiry of their contracts

• This will ensure that their monthly remuneration is covered by DeGS's fund

• It will enable them to continue working without any impediments and streamline the online service delivery system of the districts.