Hours after Assam Chief Minister announced the abolishment of four districts in the state, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah lashed out at the former and compared him with North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong-un.

"In North Korea like Kim Jong-un is regarded as the supreme leader, who can take any decision...now people of Assam are also thinking if Kim Jong-un is ruling our state," said the APCC president.

Speaking to reporters in Barpeta Congress Bhupen Borah said that on New Year's Eve, the government hurt the sentiments of the people of each of the four districts.

"Assam CM's decision to abolish four districts in the state is surprising...on the new year the government has hurt the sentiments of the people of the four districts."

Further Bhupen Borah claimed that Congress never thought or dreamt that such a decision would be taken by the state government.

Also Read: Assam: Biswanath, Hojai, Bajali, and Tamulpur are no longer districts, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Borah alleged that for a long time people of the state demanded 126 sub-divisions in all the 126 constituencies of the state and also demanded an increasing number of districts.

"The districts of Bajali, Hojai, Tamulpur and Biswanath did not happen overnight... people fought for it," he added.

Recalling all the former chief ministers of Assam including former Assam chief minister Sarbanada Sonowal, Borah said all of them gifted at least one sub-division or a district to the people, however, Himanata Biswa Sarma without discussing it in the state assembly or with the people of the respective districts took this abrupt decision.

The APCC president claimed that after Congress takes charge of the government in 2026, in its first cabinet meeting all the abolished districts would be re-instated.

Comparing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to North Korea's Kim John Ung, Congress state president Bhupen Bora said- Assam is now ruled by Kim Jong Un. Democracy is lost in Assam.

"This government has the abolition of paper mills, abolished 8,000 teaching posts, abolished Gopinath Bordoloi airport, extinction of zoos animals, the chief minister has only abolished things," he added.