The Assam Cabinet led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made several key decisions during its weekly meeting on November 16, addressing crucial issues ranging from community representation to education reforms.

Meanwhile, the cabinet decided to merge the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) and constitute it as the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB).



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This consolidation is intended to enhance the development, regulation, and supervision of the standards and quality of school education in the state.

Further, to streamline the recruitment process for Graduate and Post Graduate Teachers, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Assam Secondary Education (Government Schools) Service Rules and the Assam Secondary Education (Provincialised Schools) Service Rules.

The reforms aim to maintain an optimum pupil-teacher ratio, ensuring effective academic support and preventing adverse effects on academic activities in Provincialized/Government Schools.