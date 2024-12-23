In a bid to foster a culture of reading, particularly among the youth, the Assam Cabinet has approved the celebration of 2025 as the 'Year of Reading'.

This initiative aims to encourage the habit of reading books and to engage people in intellectual development and personal growth.

Key Initiatives Under 'Year of Reading'

Assam Book Fair in Khanapara:

As part of the celebration, the Assam Book Fair will be held at Khanapara, marking its first-ever event at this location to provide easy access for book enthusiasts across the state. The event is expected to attract readers, authors, publishers, and literary figures, promoting the joy of reading and connecting people with literature.

District-Level Book Fairs:

To ensure that the initiative reaches every corner of Assam, book fairs will be organized in all districts throughout the year. These fairs will serve as a platform for people to explore a wide range of books and literary works, inspiring them to make reading a regular habit.



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Books as Gifts for the New Year:

In a novel move, books will be distributed as New Year gifts to encourage people, especially the youth, to begin or rekindle their reading journey in 2025.

Library Development for Government Employees:

In addition to public initiatives, departments will also focus on creating or enhancing libraries for government employees. This effort aims to foster a reading culture within the workforce and promote continuous learning.

These initiatives are a part of the state's ongoing effort to promote education, intellectual growth, and cultural development. By celebrating 2025 as the Year of Reading, the Assam government is setting the stage for a future where reading becomes a key part of everyday life.