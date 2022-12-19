In several important decisions undertaken in the weekly cabinet of Assam Government, the cabinet gave nod to accord industry status to Tourism Sector of Assam on December 19. This approval opened the doorway for units under tourism sector to be included in thrust areas to avail the incentives provided under State Industrial Policy.

Many new tourism units like Heritage hotel, Bungalows, camping sites, restaurants, amusement parks, ropeways, museums, tour operator service, adventure park, water sports etc will also be included in the thrust areas of the industrial policy.

This will entitle the tourism units and sector as a whole to receive the benefits available under Investment and Industrial Policy of Assam which will put due impetus on the growth of tourism sector in the state.

While briefing the media, Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said that Assam has tremendous potential for becoming a tourist hub for both domestic and international tourists and can become a prime contributor to the state's GDP. The industry status accorded to the Tourism sector will bring paradigm shift to the growth of tourism based economy of the state.

Substantiating his view the minister stated that tourism sector will receive ample amount of private investments due to the new status received which facilitates incentives, subsides, reimbursements etc as per industry policy for the investors and eventually these investments will create new employment opportunities. He also mentioned that infrastructure can be developed through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode which contributes to the overall development of a region.

Noteworthy, that the policy intends for sustainable eco friendly investment through capital formation and creation of gainful employment.

Also read : Holy birthplace of Sankardev holds no place for suspected encroachers, claims Assam minister Pijush Hazarika on Nagaon eviction