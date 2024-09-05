In a significant step towards enhancing grassroots governance, the Assam Cabinet has approved the operationalization of 39 new sub-districts, which will be rolled out in the first phase from October 2 to October 8, 2024. This initiative aims to decentralize administration, streamline services, and improve accessibility for citizens at the local level.

Each of Assam's districts will see new sub-districts established, with some prominent regions receiving multiple administrative units. For instance, Kamrup Metro will see the creation of sub-districts in Dispur, Demoria, North Guwahati, and Jalukbari. Similarly, Darrang will have Sipajhar and Dalgaon, while other districts such as Dibrugarh, Karimganj, and Tinsukia will also witness a boost in localized administration.

Key areas receiving sub-districts include:

- Kamrup Metro: Dispur, Demoria, North Guwahati, Jalukbari

- Darrang: Sipajhar, Dalgaon

- Dibrugarh: Khuwang, Duliajan, Tingkhong, Naharkotia

- Nagaon: Kaliabor, Roha

- Cachar: LakhipurGolaghat: Bokakhat, Sarupathar, Dergaon

Each sub-district will be overseen by an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) and supported by two Assistant Commissioners. The Cabinet has also finalized the establishment of centrally located headquarters for each sub-district, ensuring easy access to administrative services for the local population.

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Additionally, the Cabinet approved the creation of a new Circle and sub-district in Behali, further enhancing administrative efficiency in the region. This move underscores the state government's commitment to improving governance at the grassroots level, with the new sub-districts aimed at bringing citizens closer to essential services and local administration.