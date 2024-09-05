Sikkim Tourism Minister Tshering T Bhutia met Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir and discussed the potential of making the Himalayan state a sporting hub.

Bhutia met Gambhir in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the sports department here. Sikkim has the potential to become a premier destination for sports tourism and related activities, the minister said.

The state has natural beauty and a conducive environment for various sports, he said.

During their discussion, Gambhir expressed commitment to supporting the development of sports across the country, the statement said.

Bhutia is in Delhi to attend a conference on industries.



Also Read: Sikkim army vehicle accident: Three dead, one injured in Pakyong district