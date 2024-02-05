In a significant move towards environmental sustainability and climate change mitigation, the Assam cabinet introduced the Green Innovation Fund during the budget session 2023-24.

This initiative marks Assam as the first state in North East India and only the second in the country to implement a Green Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Further, interested academics, government, non-government institutes, and NGOs may submit the project proposals to the Director ASTEC and also email at gif.assam@gmail.com on or before 28th February 2024.

About Green Innovation Fund

In line with the national vision and goals for the promotion and development of green technologies, a Green Innovation Fund has been introduced by Govt of Assam in Assam

Budget 2023-24 to promote green technology-based innovations in the State to strengthen and improve the R&D ecosystem.



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It is mainly focused on promoting green technology-based innovations and entrepreneurship in the State, creating social- awareness among students and common people

Objectives

> To promote green sustainable technologies of the State through exploring, generating, and nurturing grassroots innovations using the naturally available resources of the state

> To ensure the emergence and diffusion of green grassroots innovations and to fulfil our society's socioeconomic and environmental needs

> To promote self-sufficiency through innovation-based firms and the use of green technologies

> To inculcate scientific temperament among the students on green technologies/innovations for inducing environment-friendly consciousness

> To promote wider social awareness and exposure to the benefits of green technologies in commercial or social applications in the state

Eligibility Criteria

> Proposals in the stage of Proof of Concept/ Prototypes of green technologies relevant to society will be supported

> R&D/academic institutions/govt. & non-govt. institutions of the state are eligible to apply. Individual innovators of the State may also apply only through an R&D/academic institutions/NGOs of the State

> The projects should be focused on upgrading prototypes in accordance with market demand and capturing their respective market share

> The projects should generate products/ technologies of a scalable nature to satisfy market demand