Assam's cabinet minister, Atul Bora, has allegedly received a death threat through social media.

Details regarding the identity of the source or the nature of the threat have not been disclosed yet.

As per reports, the incident came to the fore after a local news media published a video package on Assam minister Atul Bora, a user by the name, Pranash Shandilya said that a plan is being brewed to bomb the official quarter.



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“Atul Bora quatert bomb plant r plan kora hoise. Ami ulfa r pora sob kori asu. Besi din jiyai nathake ee (A plan is being brewed to plant a bomb at the quarter of Atul Bora. We in the ULFA are doing everything. You will not live for too long),” the Facebook user said.

Speaking to India Today NE, Minister Atul Bora said, "I am aware of the statement made against me on a particular social media platform belonging to a news portal and I have already asked the police to investigate the matter."