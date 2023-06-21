Assam Cabinet Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary inaugurated Chaygaon Model School in Goraimari village of the state on June 20.

Four English Medium Government Schools were established in the Kamrup district under the CBSE affiliation.

“Total of 38 new higher secondary schools will be opened in the state between June 19 and 25 this year under the ambitious education scheme of the Assam government led by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma,” said Patowary while speaking on the occasion.

He further said that this is the result of the far-reaching thinking of the Assam Chief Minister in the field of education.

In his speech, he also hoped that the students of this model school would establish themselves as scientists, doctors, engineers, administrators, etc. in the coming days and contribute to the development of society.

''The students of such government institutions in Assam will play an important role in performing well in national level competitive examinations and reiterated the initiatives taken by the Assam Chief Minister to make the state a hub of education and health sector in South-East Asia,'' he added.

During the inaugural speech, Chaygaon MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed said that due to the establishment of an English Medium School in this remote village, guardians feel proud that their child will study here and this makes him proud too. Therefore, it is necessary to take measures to ensure that the students of this school, which has the highest number of enrollees in the Kamrup district, can create an example for future generations.

''This is the first school in this area after independence,'' Ahmed added.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by South Kamrup District BJP President Dhaneshwar Talukdar, Tribal Welfare Council Kamrup District Chairperson Lavanya Boro, Garaimari Revenue Circle Officer Arup Birkamia, administration, education department officers and employees, and a number of Congress and BJP leaders.

The meeting was also attended by the Inspector of Schools, Kamrup District, Apurba Thakurya who expressed his hope that the school would become one of the workshops for human resource development.

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