Assam TMC chief Ripun Bora on June 21 alleged that the draft delimitation proposal published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) is based on the 2001 census.

Bora further alleged that the ECI is following the dictates of the BJP party, adding, ''The draft delimitation proposal published by the EC is prepared on the basis of the 2001 census, which is not correct''.

The party also clarified that there is a change in population pattern in the state and if the delimitation happens on the basis of the latest census data, there could have been a different delimitation altogether.

Bora further said that without the completion of proper NRC, the making of the proposal for delimitation in Assam on the basis of 2001 can’t be accepted.

''TMC has been demanding delimitation on the latest census, TMC has been asking as the delimitation process is due in 2026 across the country, what was the necessity for preparation of draft delimitation for Assam in haste? Is there any vicious motive behind this? Ripun Bora asked.

He also alleged that the motive of the BJP party behind this delimitation on short notice reflects the assurance of electoral gains through voter division.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his satisfaction and welcomed the ECI's recently published draft delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies for the state of Assam.

"According to what I've seen on television, public enthusiasm has increased dramatically. The indigenous Assamese "Khilanjia" interests are guaranteed in the draft which has been prepared for the future of the country and people of Assam," Sarma said while speaking to the media on June 20.

Also read: Himanta Biswa Sarma hails ECI's draft delimitation proposal for Assam