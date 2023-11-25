The Assam cabinet minister, Pijush Hazarika, has promised to increase the amount of the Orunodoi scheme to Rs 1,450.

The announcement was made during a recent public meeting held in Bhergaon LAC, reflecting the government's commitment to enhancing the welfare of the state's citizens.

Speaking at the public gathering, Hazarika said, "In the last seven years, we have been able to do a lot of work for the tea garden workers. Till 2015, our tribal brothers used to get a daily wage of Rs. 115, now they get Rs. 250."

Hazarika also said that no one made the garden road five years ago, but the BJP-led government took the initiative.

The Minister also mentioned in the meeting about the steps taken for the weavers and labourers of the gardens and women in the last five years.



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The Minister said that earlier the boys of the garden did not get jobs but now the government has paved the way for the children of the garden to get jobs due to the provision of 3 per cent reservation for the children of the garden.

The money from the erstwhile Orunodoi scheme has increased from Rs 850 to Rs 1250 now. Further, the minister promised to increase this amount to Rs 1,450.

In the speech, Minister Pijush Hazarika criticized the Congress party and said that the Congress had given jobs by taking money, but we will not do that work.



It may be recalled that a large number of people attended the public awareness meeting held at Kalikhola in No. 33 Nonai Serphang Mandal under the newly formed Bhergaon Assembly constituency today.

The meeting was attended by MP Dilip Saikia, Kamalpur MLA Diganta Kalita, BJP's Udalguri district president Rupam Goswami, party workers and local people.