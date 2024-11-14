The Assam Cabinet has approved the release of an additional Rs 205.72 crore to Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) for the smooth execution of its expansion projects within Assam and beyond. This financial support aims to bolster the refinery’s capacity and infrastructure, positioning it as a major player in the region’s energy sector.

With the government of Assam holding a 26% stake in the refinery, this move highlights its active role in supporting the company's growth and strategic developments.

The additional funds will aid NRL in meeting its expansion goals, including upgrading facilities and increasing production capacity to meet growing demand. This expansion is crucial not only for Assam's energy needs but also for the broader market, as NRL looks to strengthen its position in the national and international arena.

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