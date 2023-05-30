The State Government of Assam on May 29 changed the portfolios of two of its ministers, Jogen Mohan and Nandita Gorlosa.

As per an official notification, cabinet ministers Jogen Mohan heading the portfolios of Revenue and Disaster Management and Hill Areas Development, and Nandita Gorlosa with the portfolios of Power, Cooperation, Mines and Minerals, Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture (except for Directorates of Library and Museum) have been given additional charges.

The portfolio of Mines and Minerals was taken from Nandita Gorlosa and handed to Jogen Mohan while continuing his current responsibilities. Nandita Gorlosa, on the other hand, was given additional responsibility for the department of sports and youth welfare. It also stated that Nandita Gorlosa would be in charge of the Directorate of Archeology, which falls under the department of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also take over the Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture department, with the exception of the Directorates of Library and Museum and Archeology, according to the official CMO notification.

It needs mention here that the department of Sports and Youth welfare was under CM Sarma himself, which has now been handed over to cabinet minister Nandita Gorlosa.

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