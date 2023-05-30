Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Manipur on May 29 at 9.20 pm and proceeded to the office of the Chief Minister.

Amit Shah held a closed-door meeting with the Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh, Union Minister of State for Home, Council of Ministers, Sambit Patra, National Spokesperson, BJP, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Secretary (Home), Tapan Kumar Deka, Director of Intelligence Bureau (DIB), Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur, Security Advisor and reviewed the ground situation in the violence hit state.

Several decisions were taken during the meeting including restoration of law and order situation in the state, expedite relief measures and make essential items like petrol, LPG gas, rice and other daily requirements available to the common people.

The government has also announced compensation at the tune of Rs 10 lakh (Rs 5 lakh to be borne by the State and Rs 5 lakh as Central share) to the deceased persons and provision of one job to the family of the deceased persons.

Additionally telephone lines with the help of BSNL will be installed to dispel rumours.

Earlier, Amit Shah had announced his plans to visit the northeastern state during his new visit of adjoining state Assam prior the week before. In the wake of conflict between regional communities, Manipur had recently experienced a significant uproar.

In the mean time, answering explicit knowledge about furnished scoundrels wandering straightforwardly determined to do planned assaults on security powers in the space of City Conference hall in Imphal East, Armed force prepared three sections on Sunday to lay out different Versatile Vehicle Actually take a look at Posts (MVCP) and capture the reprobates, in front of Amit Shah's visit.

On the other hand, nearly 2,000 Meitei villagers were evacuated from Serou to Pangaltabi relief camp in defense and private vehicles under the protection of Assam Rifles in a major evacuation effort coordinated by the Army and Assam Rifles in conjunction with the police, State Administration, and Civil Society Organizations.

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