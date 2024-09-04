In a significant development, the Assam Cabinet has undertaken a detailed examination of the recommendations put forth by the Justice (Retd) Biplab Sarma Commission, which was established by the Ministry of Home Affairs to facilitate the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. This accord, a cornerstone of Assam's socio-political landscape, aims to safeguard the cultural, social, and linguistic identity of the Assamese people.

After rigorous deliberation, the Cabinet has granted approval to implement 57 out of the 67 recommendations made by the Commission. However, for the remaining 10 recommendations, further discussions with the Government of India are deemed necessary to ensure their effective execution.

The approved recommendations will be applicable throughout Assam, with the exception of areas under the Sixth Schedule and the Barak Valley. In these regions, implementation will be contingent upon the approval and consensus of local authorities and the residents. Recognizing the importance of inclusive dialogue, the Cabinet has also decided to establish a Group of Ministers tasked with engaging the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and other key organizations. This group will work to develop a comprehensive roadmap and implementation framework.

The Assam government has set a target to fully implement the recommendations by April 15, 2025, marking a pivotal step in upholding the principles of the Assam Accord.

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