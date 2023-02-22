For the safety of the public, the Assam government has introduced a bill in which any establishment which has employees of more than five or any residential building above G+2 (Ground and two floors) must have CCTV cameras or any similar safety measures should be made mandatory.

The CCTV also should have a minimum of 30 days recording capacity.

On the otherhand, the Assam government has announced that as many as 17 workers of the Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited will be appointed in the various state departments.

Cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said that four have been appointed in the PHE department, 10 in the Commisonarate of Industries and Commerce and 3 in Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited (AIDC).

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Addressing the media, cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said, "The polytechnic students under diploma courses in Engineering in Assam which be awarded a recognition from the State Council of Technical Education, Assam at par with Higher Secondary."

With this going forward students who take up diploma courses will be equivalent to higher secondary.

The state government has also made a few amendments to the Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board, wherein the government of Assam will appoint a chairman from the academic administrative wing and two principals of the existing engineering college as members.

Further under the Assam Science and Technology University Act 2009, the Assam Engineering College will be a constituent college of Assam Science and Technology University.

Speaking on the medical colleges of Assam, the cabinet minister said that going forward PG and degree courses, 2 seats will be reserved in PG courses in the seven categories for doctors working at the state health services.

Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Forensic medicine, Pharmacology, Microbiology and Community Medicine.

For the revival of the Assam Flying Club a society has been formed in the name of Assam flying club society wherein Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be the chairperson, and minister Bimal Borah as the vice-chairman.